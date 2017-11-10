Colder Weekend Temps Could Put New Animal Cruelty Law To The Test

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — With colder temperatures in the forecast, this weekend could be the first big test for Pennsylvania’s recently amended animal cruelty law.
Libre’s Law went into effect in August. It breaks down the penalties for different grades of cruelty, depending on the severity of the offense.
Under the law, animal abusers can now face up to 7 years in prison and fines of up to $15,000 for the most serious cases of animal abuse.
The law also provides guidelines for tethering dogs outside. It bans tethering a dog without providing necessary food, water, shelter or veterinary care. It also prohibits keeping dogs outside for longer than half an hour when the temperature is under 32 degrees.
Libre’s Law is named after the Boston Terrier who was abused and became an animal rights representative.