Report: Apple To Correct iPhone X Cold Weather Problems

Filed Under: Apple, iPhone X, Local TV

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Some Apple customers who were excited to be the first to get the iPhone X are now having trouble using their new phones in cold weather.

According to a report by Forbes, some iPhone users took to Reddit to complain that their phone’s touchscreen sometimes stopped responding in cold temperatures.

The Apple news website The Loop reached out to the company about the issue and received a response saying Apple is aware of the problem and that it would “be addressed in an upcoming software update.”

Apple’s support website says using its iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch devices in very cold conditions (below 32 degrees Fahrenheit) may temporarily shorten the device’s battery life and could cause it to turn off.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Tom Baranski says:
    November 10, 2017 at 7:45 PM

    nitwits

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
Find Cheaper Gas

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch