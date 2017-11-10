Report: Apple To Correct iPhone X Cold Weather Problems

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Some Apple customers who were excited to be the first to get the iPhone X are now having trouble using their new phones in cold weather.
According to a report by Forbes, some iPhone users took to Reddit to complain that their phone’s touchscreen sometimes stopped responding in cold temperatures.
The Apple news website The Loop reached out to the company about the issue and received a response saying Apple is aware of the problem and that it would “be addressed in an upcoming software update.”
Apple’s support website says using its iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch devices in very cold conditions (below 32 degrees Fahrenheit) may temporarily shorten the device’s battery life and could cause it to turn off.
