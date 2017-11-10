Two Dozen Bus Routes Affected By Port Authority’s Quarterly Schedule Change

Filed Under: Local TV, Pittsburgh Port Authority, Port Authority

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — More than two dozen bus routes will be affected by the Port Authority’s quarterly schedule change.

Port Authority adjusts its bus and light rail schedules four times a year.

This fall’s adjustments will begin on Sunday, Nov. 19.

According to the Port Authority, the most significant changes include the 7th Street Bridge reopening and the reopening of the Neville Ramp in Oakland.

The following routes will be adjusted:

  • 1 Freeport Road
  • 2 Mount Royal
  • 4 Troy Hill
  • 6 Spring Hill
  • 8 Perrysville
  • 11 Fineview
  • 12 McKnight
  • 13 Bellevue
  • 15 Charles
  • 16 Brighton
  • 17 Shadeland
  • 19L Emsworth Limited
  • O5 Thompson Run Flyer
  • P13 Mount Royal Flyer
  • 36 Banksville
  • 38 Greentree
  • 59 Mon Valley
  • 93 Lawrenceville
  • P3 East Busway Oakland
  • P7 McKeesport Flyer
  • 68 Braddock Hills
  • P68 Braddock Hills Flyer
  • 71 Edgewood Town Center
  • P71 Swissvale Flyer
  • 79 East Hills
  • 82 Lincoln
  • P17 Lincoln Park Flyer

Details on the schedule changes can be found on the Port Authority website here: portauthority.org

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
Find Cheaper Gas

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch