Two Dozen Bus Routes Affected By Port Authority’s Quarterly Schedule Change

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — More than two dozen bus routes will be affected by the Port Authority’s quarterly schedule change.
Port Authority adjusts its bus and light rail schedules four times a year.
This fall’s adjustments will begin on Sunday, Nov. 19.
According to the Port Authority, the most significant changes include the 7th Street Bridge reopening and the reopening of the Neville Ramp in Oakland.
The following routes will be adjusted:
- 1 Freeport Road
- 2 Mount Royal
- 4 Troy Hill
- 6 Spring Hill
- 8 Perrysville
- 11 Fineview
- 12 McKnight
- 13 Bellevue
- 15 Charles
- 16 Brighton
- 17 Shadeland
- 19L Emsworth Limited
- O5 Thompson Run Flyer
- P13 Mount Royal Flyer
- 36 Banksville
- 38 Greentree
- 59 Mon Valley
- 93 Lawrenceville
- P3 East Busway Oakland
- P7 McKeesport Flyer
- 68 Braddock Hills
- P68 Braddock Hills Flyer
- 71 Edgewood Town Center
- P71 Swissvale Flyer
- 79 East Hills
- 82 Lincoln
- P17 Lincoln Park Flyer
Details on the schedule changes can be found on the Port Authority website here: portauthority.org