Raw Chicken Products Recalled Due To Possible Metal In Meat

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pennsylvania poultry company is recalling more than 10,000 pounds of raw chicken products after metal was found in the meat.

The affected products include a number of Empire Kosher Poultry raw chicken breasts.

  • 4 to 5.25-lbs. tray packages containing chicken breasts labeled “Empire KOSHER NATURAL Chicken Breasts, Boneless & Skinless”
  • 1 to 1.25-lbs. tray packages containing chicken breasts labeled “Empire KOSHER NATURAL Chicken Breasts, Boneless & Skinless”
  • 2.5-lbs. tray packages containing chicken breasts labeled “Empire KOSHER NATURAL Chicken Breasts, Boneless & Skinless”
  • 1 to 1.25-lbs. tray packages containing chicken breasts labeled “Empire KOSHER NATURAL Chicken Breasts, Boneless & Skinless”
  • 1 to 1.25 –lbs. tray packages containing chicken breasts labeled “Empire KOSHER NATURAL Chicken Breasts, Boneless & Skinless”

The United States Food Safety and Inspection Service says that an establishment employee saw a metal foreign material in a chicken breast while performing routine duties.

Anyone who purchased one of the products affected by this recall is urged to throw it away or return it.

Click here for more information on the affected products.

