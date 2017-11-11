Raw Chicken Products Recalled Due To Possible Metal In Meat

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pennsylvania poultry company is recalling more than 10,000 pounds of raw chicken products after metal was found in the meat.
The affected products include a number of Empire Kosher Poultry raw chicken breasts.
- 4 to 5.25-lbs. tray packages containing chicken breasts labeled “Empire KOSHER NATURAL Chicken Breasts, Boneless & Skinless”
- 1 to 1.25-lbs. tray packages containing chicken breasts labeled “Empire KOSHER NATURAL Chicken Breasts, Boneless & Skinless”
- 2.5-lbs. tray packages containing chicken breasts labeled “Empire KOSHER NATURAL Chicken Breasts, Boneless & Skinless”
- 1 to 1.25-lbs. tray packages containing chicken breasts labeled “Empire KOSHER NATURAL Chicken Breasts, Boneless & Skinless”
- 1 to 1.25 –lbs. tray packages containing chicken breasts labeled “Empire KOSHER NATURAL Chicken Breasts, Boneless & Skinless”
The United States Food Safety and Inspection Service says that an establishment employee saw a metal foreign material in a chicken breast while performing routine duties.
Anyone who purchased one of the products affected by this recall is urged to throw it away or return it.