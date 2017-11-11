Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Arrives In New York From Pa.

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
NEW YORK (KDKA) — Rockefeller Center’s Christmas tree arrived in New York City on Saturday morning after making a journey from State College.
The 75-foot-tall Norway spruce was cut down Thursday and arrived in New York around 8 a.m.
According to CBS2, Rockefeller Center gardener Eric Jose saw the tree seven years ago while attending a football game in State College.
The tree will be decorated with more than 50,000 multi-colored, energy-efficient LED lights and a Swarovski Star.
The lighting is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 29, and the tree will remain on display until Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018.