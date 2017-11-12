HERE WE GO! Steelers-Colts Preview | Week 10 Injury Report | Opponent Profile: Colts | Dunlap: Steelers Should Make Super Bowl | More Steelers

1 Dead, 2 Injured After Tractor Trailer, Vehicles Crash

Filed Under: Tractor-Trailer Accident

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WEST GOSHEN, Pa. (AP) – A crash involving a tractor trailer carrying frozen turkeys and more than a half dozen other vehicles left one person dead and two others injured in Chester County.

The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. Saturday on Route 202 in West Goshen. The tractor trailer flipped onto its side and exploded into flames. The highway was closed in both directions for hours as crews removed fuel from the roadway.

West Goshen police did not release the names of the person who died or those who were injured.

The cause of the accident is being investigated.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
Find Cheaper Gas

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch