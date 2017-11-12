Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster Reenacts Bengals Player’s Fight After TD

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster used his touchdown as an opportunity to poke a little fun at a Cincinnati Bengals player.

After Smith-Schuster scored a touchdown in the third quarter during Sunday’s game against the Colts, running back Le’Veon Bell approached him in the end zone and pretended choke him, while Smith-Schuster played along, falling backwards.

According to Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reporter Gerry Dulac, Smith-Schuster said after the game that he and Bell were trying to mimic Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green’s recent fight with Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

JuJu said failed celebration after his TD was going to be takeoff on AJ Green- Jalen Ramsey ejection incident w LeV Bell. — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) November 12, 2017

Last Sunday, Green grabbed Ramsey around the neck, pulled him to the ground and punched him in the head during the Bengals-Jaguars game in Florida.

Smith-Schuster made the reference clear on Twitter after the game, posting side-by-side photos of Green and Ramsey’s fight and his mock fight with Bell.

The Steelers will next face off against the Bengals on Dec. 4.