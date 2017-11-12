HERE WE GO! Steelers-Colts Recap | Joe Haden Suffers Fractured Fibula | JuJu Smith-Schuster Reenacts Bengals Player’s Fight After TD | Dunlap: Steelers Should Make Super Bowl | More Steelers

Man Taken Into Custody After Stabbing At Mall Of America

Filed Under: Mall of America, Minneapolis, Stabbing

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (KDKA) – A man was taken into custody after a stabbing at the Mall of America on Sunday.

According to Jeff Potts with the Bloomington Police, police officers were sent to the Macy’s in the Mall of America for a report of a stabbing around 6:44 p.m.

Police determined that the stabbing happened during an interrupted theft.

Bloomington Police Provide Update On Stabbing —

Potts says the suspect went into the dressing room and tried to take someone else’s belongings.

The person who owned the belongings then returned to the dressing room and confronted the suspect, who pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim during the confrontation. The victim then yelled for help, and family members went into the dressing room.

At that time, a second victim sustained a knife wound. Family members were able to disarm the suspect, and police took the suspect into custody when they arrived on the scene.

Two men were taken to the hospital with what Potts says are non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect sustained minor superficial wounds.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
Find Cheaper Gas

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch