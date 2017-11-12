Man Taken Into Custody After Stabbing At Mall Of America

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (KDKA) – A man was taken into custody after a stabbing at the Mall of America on Sunday.

According to Jeff Potts with the Bloomington Police, police officers were sent to the Macy’s in the Mall of America for a report of a stabbing around 6:44 p.m.

Police determined that the stabbing happened during an interrupted theft.

Bloomington Police Provide Update On Stabbing —

Potts says the suspect went into the dressing room and tried to take someone else’s belongings.

The person who owned the belongings then returned to the dressing room and confronted the suspect, who pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim during the confrontation. The victim then yelled for help, and family members went into the dressing room.

At that time, a second victim sustained a knife wound. Family members were able to disarm the suspect, and police took the suspect into custody when they arrived on the scene.

Two men were taken to the hospital with what Potts says are non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect sustained minor superficial wounds.