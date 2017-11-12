HERE WE GO! Steelers-Colts Recap | Joe Haden Suffers Fractured Fibula | Dunlap: Steelers Should Make Super Bowl | More Steelers

Steelers CB Joe Haden Suffers Fractured Fibula

Filed Under: Joe Haden, Local TV, Pittsburgh Steelers

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden fractured his fibula during Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts.

After Sunday’s game, Coach Mike Tomlin said that the fracture was high on Haden’s left leg, adding “I don’t know what that means.”

Haden suffered the injury during the second quarter. He was able to walk off the field, but he was later seen on the sideline on crutches.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
Find Cheaper Gas

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch