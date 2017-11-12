Steelers CB Joe Haden Suffers Fractured Fibula

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden fractured his fibula during Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts.
After Sunday’s game, Coach Mike Tomlin said that the fracture was high on Haden’s left leg, adding “I don’t know what that means.”
Haden suffered the injury during the second quarter. He was able to walk off the field, but he was later seen on the sideline on crutches.
