Firefighters Battle 2-Alarm North Side Apartment Building Blaze

NORTH SIDE (KDKA) – Firefighters were called to a two-alarm apartment building fire on the North Side early Monday morning.

According to officials at the scene, the fire broke out in the 3900 block of Perrysville Avenue around 5 a.m. The building is located across from Perry Traditional Academy, near the border of Perry North and Observatory Hill.

It does not appear anyone in the three-story apartment building was injured.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

