Firefighters Battle 2-Alarm North Side Apartment Building Blaze

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
NORTH SIDE (KDKA) – Firefighters were called to a two-alarm apartment building fire on the North Side early Monday morning.
According to officials at the scene, the fire broke out in the 3900 block of Perrysville Avenue around 5 a.m. The building is located across from Perry Traditional Academy, near the border of Perry North and Observatory Hill.
It does not appear anyone in the three-story apartment building was injured.
The cause of the fire has not been determined.
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details