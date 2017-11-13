Ben Roethlisberger: ‘We Found A Way To Win The Game And That’s All That Matters’

Follow 93-7 The Fan: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (93-7 The Fan) – Another game on the road against a team under .500 and another game that the Steelers easily could have lost, but they didn’t and they beat the Colts 20-17 on Sunday.

Ben Roethlisberger joined us on The #1 Cochran Ben Roethlisberger Show to talk about winning ugly and how it was good to come out with a win it that situation as opposed to what happened when they went into Chicago earlier this year. Ben was asked about Tomlin pointing out the negatives from the game despite getting a win.

“I think it’s the coach’s job to acknowledge those downfalls, acknowledge the win, but as a coach, he should point out the negative things that happen. The FAN, the media, they should only care about the win. They’re not coaching us, right? They’re the ones that should be happy we won the game. The coach’s job is to coach us and preach on the negatives and figure out how we can be better so we don’t make those negative things again, so yes, that’s his job. It’s one of those things, ‘Hey guys, you know you did this wrong, this wrong, this wrong, this wrong, you won, good job.”

At the request of Ramon Foster, Ron Cook asked Ben how he felt about his 2.8 passer rating at one point in the game and if he cares about his stats.

“Honestly, what’s our record? What was the final score? Those are the only things that matter. I couldn’t tell you what I was for what, I know I threw an interception, I know I had two touchdowns, that’s all I know. But I know we won the game, I know where our record is and I know that’s the most important thing.”

Ben also addressed this moment in the game where offensive coordinator Todd Haley wasn’t too happy with him as they took a delay of game penalty when going for two.

No one will talk about this at all. pic.twitter.com/iE8y0e1jct — Colin Dunlap (@colin_dunlap) November 12, 2017

“That’s nothing new, him screaming at me during games, you guys don’t ever see it. I don’t know if he was actually yelling at me through the headset because I didn’t hear that, but I did look over to the sideline and he was definitely screaming…I know there was some coach-to-coach arguing, him hollering, all kinds of things, but at the time, you move on, you can’t really get caught up in that stuff.”

The team may have come out of Indianapolis with a victory, but they didn’t come away unscathed. Ben talked about the fractured fibula cornerback Joe Haden suffered and how much his absence will mean to the defense.

“Ya, it stinks…Everything I’ve heard and talking to him, he’ll be back. Like you said, it is unfortunate because he’s been playing so well and really been kind of a spark plug for that defense, once again, thank you Cleveland.”

Haden has since tweeted an update on his injury saying he’ll be back.

I️ want 2 Thank everyone for your thoughts and prayers! God doesn’t make mistakes. Ima b back soon!! Got a championship 2 WIN! #stairwayto7 — Joe Haden (@joehaden23) November 13, 2017

Ben also took some time to look ahead at the short week they’ll be on as they prepare for a Thursday night matchup with the Titans.

“Ya, it’s miserable, it’s terrible, they need to get rid of this game I think. Just play on Monday’s and Sunday’s. It’s so tough on guys, you’re beat up, you’re banged up. It’s a very violent, physical game we play…you’ve got to let your body recover a little bit. Even a week, you’re still not fully recovered by Sunday to Sunday, you’re still dealing with bumps and bruises and things just continue to build up throughout the season. When you go on such a short week, man, it’s just not good. I don’t know many players that like it. It’s a tough thing to do, but you know, you’ve got to do what the league says.”

Click the audio at the top of the page to hear more from Ben as he talked about Jesse James big play running down the returned blocked extra point, a specific change to a play he made that paid off in a big way and the amount of respect he has for Dick LeBeau as he gets ready to take on his Titans defense this week.

