New Charges Filed In Penn State Frat Death After FBI Recovers Security Camera Footage

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (AP/KDKA) — New charges are being filed against Penn State fraternity brothers in connection to the death of a pledge who died after an alcohol-fueled hazing ritual.

Centre County District Attorney Stacy Parks Miller announced Monday that twelve new former members of the now-closed Beta Theta Pi fraternity are now facing charges in connection to the death of 19-year-old 19-year-old Tim Piazza of Lebanon, New Jersey.

In addition, five former members who were previously charged are now facing new charges. Those former members are Luke Visser, Gary Dibileo, Nick Kubera, Michael Bonatucci and Parker Yochim.

Watch DA Stacy Parks Miller’s announcement —

Piazza died of a fractured skull and other injuries two days after drinking a dangerous amount of alcohol at a pledge ceremony and falling down basement stairs.

Footage retrieved from the frat’s extensive system of security cameras captured many of the events that day. But prosecutors say a fraternity member erased key footage from a basement camera.

Miller announced that the FBI was able to recover the footage, which revealed new information leading to the new charges.

The footage shows that frat brothers gave Piazza at least 18 drinks in one hour and 22 minutes. Miller stressed that in the footage, Piazza is never seen getting a drink himself; every drink he had was given to him by frat brother.

New charges were filed against the following students Monday morning:

Joshua Kurczewski

Ryan Burke

Jonathan Kanzler

Bohan Song

Aiden O’Brien

Joseph Ems

Brian Gelb

Patrick Jackson

Reggie Goeke

Mike Fernandez

Donald Prior

Braxton Brecker

Authorities believe Brecker is the student who manually deleted the basement video footage while police were in the frat house.

The new charges range from involuntary manslaughter to furnishing alcohol to minors.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)