Pittsburgh Kindness Day Is Monday, Nov. 13

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Kindness Consortium is bringing International Kindness Day to the streets of Pittsburgh.

The group will holding a rally at noon on Monday, Nov. 13 on the City-County Building Portico in downtown Pittsburgh. After the rally, nearly 100 volunteer Kindness Ambassadors will be passing out kindness cards across the city from 12:15-2 p.m. to remind people to be good to one another.

For more information on Pittsburgh Kindness Day, click this link.

