Taylor Swift Returning To Heinz Field In 2018

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pop star Taylor Swift has announced that she is returning to Pittsburgh next year.

Swift’s will bring her Reputation stadium tour to Heinz Field on August 7.

The concert was announced Monday morning.

The Reputation Stadium Tour will play stadiums across the country in 2018.

Swift will also play Cleveland’s First Energy Stadium on July 17, as well as Ohio Stadium in Columbus on July 7.

Taylor Swift also played Heinz Field in June 2015 as part of her 1989 World Tour.

