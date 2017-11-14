LIGHT UP NIGHT: Complete Guide | New This Year | Road Closures | More

ACLU Issues Ultimatum To Councilwoman Over Blocking Facebook Commenters

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The ACLU has issued an ultimatum to Pittsburgh City Councilwoman Darlene Harris.

An attorney with the organization says he represents several people who claim Harris blocked them on Facebook, which the ACLU says is a violation of their First Amendment rights.

The lawyer says Harris blocked them after they made negative comments about her, but because Harris is a public figure, it could be viewed as censorship.

The ACLU wants Harris to unblock its clients or it will take steps to protect their constitutional rights.

