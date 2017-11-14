Best Indoor Play Gyms For Kids In Pittsburgh

By Janelle Sheetz The warm weather is officially long gone, and with it went trips with the kids to the park and jungle gyms. But they still need to have some fun, and cold weather shouldn’t stop them. Plenty of places in the Pittsburgh area provide great indoor play for kids, with ball pits, jungle gyms, and more. Here are five of the best.

Giggles & Smiles

Pittsburgh Mills Circle

Tarentum, PA

(724) 275-7529

www.gigglesandsmiles.net Located in both the Galleria at the Pittsburgh Mills and the Monroeville Mall, Giggles & Smiles wants your kids to get moving and be active, rather than rely on electronics for entertainment. You can drop your kids off while you do some shopping, or you can stay with them while they play. Equipment includes a soft playground with ball pits and slides, a rock wall, inflatable bounce house, and more. Admission rates vary based on the number of children and the length of their stay, with a maximum of three hours. Memberships are also available in one- and three-month increments, as well as one year. You can also have your next party at Giggles & Smiles.

Wildwood Highlands

2330 Wildwood Road

Wildwood, PA 15091

(412) 487-5517

www.wildwoodpa.com Wildwood Highlands has tons of attractions to keep kids active and entertained, from laser tag to bumper boats. But during the cold winter months, Kiddie City is the one you’ll want to visit — it’s a four-level jungle gym with slides and ball pits, meaning tons of fun. Wildwood uses tickets you can purchase for $1 each or in bundles as admission to their attractions, and the Kiddie City admission depends on age. Children four and up can get in for five tickets, two- and three-year-olds for four tickets, and kids under two are free. You can also enjoy dinner at their all-you-can-eat buffet.

SeaBase

770 E. Pittsburgh St.

Greensburg, PA 15601

(724) 838-8887

www.seabasefun.com Grab the kids and head to nearby Greensburg to enjoy SeaBase, dedicated to providing kids with some awesome fun. SeaBase is open daily and boasts two large two-story play gyms, plus mini golf, laser tag, arcade games, and a special toddler area. Just make sure the kids are wearing socks —

it’s a requirement to be able to play. SeaBase also offers a weekly playgroup for kids ages two through five every Tuesday at 11 a.m. with snacks, a short story, and crafts and activities, all with the standard admission price. Adults get in for free, while admission for children is $8. Related: The Kitchen-Sink Volcano: A Fun Science Experiment For The Whole Family

Planet Bounce

2560 Washington Road

Canonsburg, PA 15317

(724) 485-9474

www.planetbouncepgh.com What’s better than a bounce castle? An entire 6,000 square feet of bouncing. Planet Bounce in nearby Canonsburg — just a drive down Route 19 —

offers a great space for kids to play, bringing inflatable fun indoors, including big inflatable slides, obstacle courses, and a play area just for toddlers. Admission is $10.