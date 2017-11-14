Man Struck By Port Authority Bus Downtown, Hospitalized

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man was taken to the hospital after being struck by a Port Authority bus around rush hour in Downtown Pittsburgh.

The accident happened just before 5:40 p.m. at the intersection of Liberty Avenue and Sixth Street.

#BREAKING – Ambulance pulling away from the accident scene. More coming up on @CBSPittsburgh! pic.twitter.com/lgMbHWtHZ2 — Julie Grant (@JulieGrantEsq) November 14, 2017

According to two witnesses, the bus reportedly had a green light heading down Liberty Avenue when a man appeared to walk out in front of the bus.

The witnesses say the man, who is in his 50s, appeared to be badly injured.

Police roped off the area and traffic was being diverted around the scene. It was causing major backups and officials were urging drivers to stay away from the area.

Liberty Avenue reopened around 6:30 p.m., relieving some of those backups.

#BREAKING – Police are shutting down Liberty & Sixth after an accident witnesses say involved a PAT bus & a pedestrian. @CBSPittsburgh pic.twitter.com/cThIoB21Co — Julie Grant (@JulieGrantEsq) November 14, 2017

There’s no word on the condition of the man who was struck. He was taken to UPMC Mercy Hospital for treatment.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.