Trial Begins For Man Accused Of Killing Roommate Over Stolen Beer

PITTSBURGH (AP) – A nonjury homicide trial has begun in the case of a western Pennsylvania man accused of having beaten his roommate to death a year ago for stealing some beer.

Thirty-five-year-old Justin Vankirk is on trial before an Allegheny County judge in the November 2016 death of 58-year-old Charles Parker.

Justin Vankirk. (Source: Allegheny County Police)

Police said the Brentwood resident told investigators that he confronted his roommate about stolen beer and fought with him, then left him lying on the floor and went to bed.

He said he returned home the next afternoon and found Parker not breathing. Police said they also found a picture of the beaten victim on Vankirk’s cellphone.

