Police: Multiple Weapons Used In Armstrong County Double Homicide

PARKS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Police are still searching for a gunman after two people were found dead inside a home in Armstrong County with a toddler nearby.

Multiple bullets pierced the walls and the doors inside the Parks Township home, which will make it difficult for investigators to piece the crime together.

On Tuesday, Pennsylvania State Police said they now know more than one weapon was used in the murders of Dawayne Klingensmith, 29, and Heather Swiklinski, 22.

“We know that there was another weapon involved that’s not at the crime scene so we’re dealing with at least one other one. We have indication of possibly more, but at this point we know a minimum of one,” State Police Lt. Eric Hermick said.

Lt. Hermick said the suspect left a 17-month-old in its crib untouched and unharmed.

Several hours passed between the time of the murders and when a family member discovered the gruesome scene

“I think that can be determined based on the amount of soil in the diaper and the conditions of the house at the time. It was several hours,” Lt. Hermick said.

As the agency reconstructed the crime scene, it also secured a search warrant to remove more evidence from the home.

That evidence, in addition to the multiple weapons, leads police to believe more than one person entered the home Monday afternoon with the intention to kill the couple.

“I don’t want to alarm the general public but at this point in the investigation we can’t say for sure what the situation was when the crime occurred. There was a there was a previous break-in at this house two weeks prior,” Lt. Hermick said.

Even though criminals had broken into the home, police didn’t say what was stolen, if anything. Police also were not comfortable saying the couple was targeted, or if this was a random act.