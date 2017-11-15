LIGHT UP NIGHT: Complete Guide | New This Year | Road Closures | More

Report: Ford Working To Fix Exhaust Problem In Explorers After 1,300 Complaints

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Ford is taking steps to repair possible problems with its Explorer SUVs, which may cause elevated levels of carbon monoxide inside the vehicle.

According to a CBS News report, nearly 1,300 people have filed complaints with Ford saying exhaust is leaking in the passenger cabin.

The company is offering to reprogram the air conditioner, repair the SUV’s drain valves, and check the seals around the back of the vehicle.

However, Ford stopped short of issuing a recall, saying the vehicles are safe.

More than 1 million Explorers made between 2011 and 2017 are affected.

