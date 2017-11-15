Police Seek Help Identifying Green Tree Home Break-In Suspect

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
GREEN TREE (KDKA) – Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man accused of breaking into a home in Green Tree.
According to police, the incident happened in the 1100 block of Glencoe Avenue.
The suspect allegedly forced open a sliding door in the rear of the home and stole cash and jewelry.
Police believe an attempted break-in at a nearby home may be related.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Green Tree police at (412)-921-8624, or call 911.
