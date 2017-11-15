LIGHT UP NIGHT: Complete Guide | New This Year | Road Closures | More

Police Seek Help Identifying Green Tree Home Break-In Suspect

Filed Under: Brenda Waters, Glencoe Avenue, Green Tree, Local TV

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

GREEN TREE (KDKA) – Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man accused of breaking into a home in Green Tree.

According to police, the incident happened in the 1100 block of Glencoe Avenue.

The suspect allegedly forced open a sliding door in the rear of the home and stole cash and jewelry.

Police believe an attempted break-in at a nearby home may be related.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Green Tree police at (412)-921-8624, or call 911.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
Find Cheaper Gas

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch