Greensburg Releases 2018 Budget

GREENSBURG (KDKA ) – The city of Greensburg has released its 2018 budget which totals $11.6-million.

Greensburg City Administrator Sue Trout says it will have several impacts on residents, “there are no planned tax increases, no reduction in city services, all services remain the same.”

She went on, “while a large part of the spending plan goes to public services like the police, the recreation department is about to get some much needed improvement. We are happy to announce we’re renovating our veterans memorial swimming pool.

Trout says the pool has gotten reached a point where the city either needs to invest in it or close it.

Greensburg will also be re-organizing its youth soccer program and the Mount Oden Golf Club will now be placed under the city’s umbrella. The city will take back the facilities at the golf club and run them.

Total improvements to the recreational department and all the projects will equal $400,000.

The city says tax payers won’t have to foot the bill for those improvements.

Fees for those that use the facilities will be used to pay for the improvements to the facilities.

Improvements to the recreation department will commence beginning in 2018 according to Trout while major renovations to the pool are expected to begin by 2019.

Trout was optimistic about Greensburg’s future, “I think you’re gonna be hearing about some more success coming our way but we can’t let the cat out of the bag yet.”