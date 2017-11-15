Man Accused Of Killing Two While Driving High Goes Before Magistrate Judge

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PLUM (KDKA) – The Saltsburg man police say killed two people while driving high on fentanyl and marijuana went before a magistrate judge today.

The families and friends of those killed were in court as well.

Those family members are devastated and very angry about what happened the night police say Edward Cass crossed the center line and hit their loved ones head-on.

Today, Cass, who is 25 years old, waived his right to have a preliminary hearing.

The violent crash happened on August 6th on Route 286 in Plum Borough near Pine Valley Plaza.

43-Year-Old Beth Beveridge was driving with her daughter Libbie and Libbie’s boyfriend — 17-Year-Old Michael Zier.

Both Zier and Beth were killed, leaving Libbie without her mother and her boyfriend.

After Cass quickly left the courtroom, Zier’s sister Courtney Garritano, talked to us about the incredible pain her family is going through without her younger brother.

“It kills us. He was such a good kid. He did not deserve this and this kid is out just walking free. Walking the streets free, completely free. You killed two people a DUI and you get out and walk free? That’s completely unacceptable,” said Garritano.

Zier was also a junior fire captain in Tarentum.

He was involved in his church’s youth group.

He wanted to become a diesel mechanic.

Cass will have his formal arraignment on December 21st.

We asked Cass’ attorney Owen Seaman for comment and he very respectfully declined.