Police Find Fentanyl, Cocaine, Pills During Traffic Stop In Indiana Co.

CENTER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Police arrested a man after they found fentanyl and other drugs in his car in Indiana County last Thursday.
State police say officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on SR 119 in Center Township around 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 9.
When officers with the Homer City Police Department K9 Unit searched the vehicle, they found about $2,000 in cash, 24 grams of suspected fentanyl, 41 stamp bags of suspected fentanyl, 81 grams of suspected cocaine, 20 grams of suspected crack cocaine and 36 suspected Clonazepam pills.
As a result, police arrested 34-year-old Kenneth Polites Jr., of Emora, Pa.
Polites is facing several charges, including manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.