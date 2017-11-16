Firefighters Battle Major House Fire In Homewood North

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
HOMEWOOD NORTH (KDKA) – Firefighters battled a major house fire in Pittsburgh’s Homewood North neighborhood.
The fire broke out at a vacant home in the 1000 block of Lawndale Street around 5:45 a.m.
There are no reported injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
No other information has been released at this time.
Several fire companies on scene of house fire in Homewood North. Big flames are out, home still smoking though. @CBSPittsburgh pic.twitter.com/FpKoB9HEnW
— Meghan Schiller (@MeghanKDKA) November 16, 2017
