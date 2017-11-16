LIGHT UP NIGHT: Complete Guide | New This Year | Road Closures | More

Firefighters Battle Major House Fire In Homewood North

Filed Under: Homewood North, Lawndale Street, Local TV

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

HOMEWOOD NORTH (KDKA) – Firefighters battled a major house fire in Pittsburgh’s Homewood North neighborhood.

The fire broke out at a vacant home in the 1000 block of Lawndale Street around 5:45 a.m.

There are no reported injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

No other information has been released at this time.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details  

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch