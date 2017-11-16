Port Authority Bus, Pickup Truck Collide On Route 51, Road Shut Down

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
JEFFERSON HILLS (KDKA) — Part of Route 51 in Jefferson Hills has been shut down following a serious accident involving a Port Authority bus and a pickup truck.
The bus and truck crashed head-on around 4 p.m. on Route 51 near Elliott Road.
There’s no word yet on the extent of injuries, but there are reports that the Jaws of Life have had to be brought onto the scene.
Officials have not said yet how many, if anyone, was on the bus at the time. Port Authority says it was the Y46 bus.
Both sides of Route 51 are closed from Elliott Road to Practice Tee Drive. As a result, traffic is backing up in the area.
