LIGHT UP NIGHT: Complete Guide | New This Year | Road Closures | More

Port Authority Bus, Pickup Truck Collide On Route 51, Road Shut Down

Filed Under: Jefferson Hills, Local TV, Port Authority, Ralph Iannotti, Route 51

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

JEFFERSON HILLS (KDKA) — Part of Route 51 in Jefferson Hills has been shut down following a serious accident involving a Port Authority bus and a pickup truck.

The bus and truck crashed head-on around 4 p.m. on Route 51 near Elliott Road.

There’s no word yet on the extent of injuries, but there are reports that the Jaws of Life have had to be brought onto the scene.

Officials have not said yet how many, if anyone, was on the bus at the time. Port Authority says it was the Y46 bus.

Both sides of Route 51 are closed from Elliott Road to Practice Tee Drive. As a result, traffic is backing up in the area.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch