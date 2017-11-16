Man Caught Urinating On Toys In Butler Co. Toy Store

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) — A man is facing charges after he was caught urinating on toys in a Butler County toy store.
According to a criminal complaint, authorities were called to Playthings Etc. in Butler around 2 p.m. on Nov. 2 for a report of a man urinating in the store.
When authorities arrived on the scene, the store manager showed them surveillance video of the suspect urinating on a shelf that had toys and other store products on it.
Authorities were able to identify the suspect as 74-year-old David Pacoe, of Butler.
Pacoe admitted to the act when he was interviewed by police on Nov. 3.
He is being charged with criminal mischief. According to a criminal complaint, Pacoe caused almost $800 in damage.