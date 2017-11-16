LIGHT UP NIGHT: Complete Guide | New This Year | Road Closures | More

Man Caught Urinating On Toys In Butler Co. Toy Store

BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) — A man is facing charges after he was caught urinating on toys in a Butler County toy store.

According to a criminal complaint, authorities were called to Playthings Etc. in Butler around 2 p.m. on Nov. 2 for a report of a man urinating in the store.

When authorities arrived on the scene, the store manager showed them surveillance video of the suspect urinating on a shelf that had toys and other store products on it.

Authorities were able to identify the suspect as 74-year-old David Pacoe, of Butler.

Pacoe admitted to the act when he was interviewed by police on Nov. 3.

He is being charged with criminal mischief. According to a criminal complaint, Pacoe caused almost $800 in damage.

