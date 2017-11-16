Out-Of-Town Steelers Fans Excited For Thursday Night Football

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Football fans will pack Heinz Field tonight as the Pittsburgh Steelers play host to the Tennessee Titans.

Along with plenty of Pittsburghers, there will be a lot of out-of-town fans at the game.

Hours before kickoff, crews were putting up the tents and applying the finishing touches for the game.

But, Heinz Field was not only place where things were jumping.

“Thursday nights, it is a completely different crowd. A lot of the customers coming from out of town, they buy their tickets six months before. You know, they want to come,” Yinzers in the Strip owner Jim Cohen said.

The game time temperature is expected to be windy 38 degrees, which is a far cry from the balmy beaches of the Sunshine State.

Steelers fans Brad Tetu and his wife, Cathy, work at the Daytona International Speedway. For them, Thursday night is their only time they can watch the Steelers.

“On Sundays, we watch NASCAR so it’s really hard — and Thursday night watching a football game is great for us because we switch to NASCAR on Sundays,” Cathy said.

Steeler fans from outside Lubbock, Texas loved the vibe they are getting from the city.

“It’s amazing. This is the first time I have been here. My husband and my cousin have been here before but they brought me and my cousin here too so it’s totally different,” Amanda Sepulbeda said.