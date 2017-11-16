Police Trying To Reunite Stolen iPhone With Owner

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police need the public’s help reuniting a stolen iPhone with its owner.
Pittsburgh Police say they have arrested a male who was in possession of stolen items taken from vehicles in the Lawrenceville/Bloomfield area.
One of the items the male had on him was an iPhone that had been reported stolen.
Police are trying to find the owner of the stolen iPhone so they can get it back to him or her.
Anyone who recognizes the man or woman in the photo on the iPhone’s lock screen is asked to contacted Pittsburgh detectives at (412) 255-2827.