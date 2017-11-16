Former Governor Tom Ridge In Critical Condition After Emergency Heart Procedure

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

AUSTIN, Texas (AP/KDKA) – A spokesman says former U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Tom Ridge is in critical condition after undergoing an emergency heart procedure at a hospital in Austin, Texas.

Ridge spokesman Steve Aaron says the 72-year-old Ridge, Pennsylvania’s Republican governor from 1995 to 2001, was attending the Republican Governors Association conference when he called for help at his hotel about 7 a.m.

The spokesman says Ridge underwent a cardiac catheterization at Dell Seton Medical Center at the University of Texas.

Governor Tom Wolf has released the following statement:

“Frances and I are praying for Governor Ridge and his whole family, especially Michele and their kids. We know Tom is a fighter and the Ridges should know that all of Pennsylvania is pulling for them as he recovers.”

Aaron says Ridge has been responsive with physicians.

He was the nation’s first homeland security secretary, serving under President George W. Bush until 2005.

