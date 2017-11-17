Report: Attorney For Ohio Man Accused Of Raping, Murdering Infant Enters Not Guilty Plea

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
CONNEAUT, Ohio (KDKA) — A not guilty plea has been entered for the man accused of raping and murdering an infant in Conneaut, Ohio.
Erie News Now reports that 37-year-old Joshua Gurto‘s attorney entered a not guilty plea on Gurto’s behalf at his client’s arraignment Friday.
Bond for Gurto has been set at $1 million cash.
Gurto is facing multiple charges, including aggravated murder and rape, in connection to the death of 13-month-old Serreniti JazzLynn-Sky Sutley, who was found unresponsive at a Conneaut apartment complex on Oct. 7. The coroner reported that the child had blunt-force injuries to her head and body.
A manhunt in the Pittsburgh area ended with Gurto’s capture in October. He was spotted at a Sheetz on Mt. Nebo Road in Ohio Township on Oct. 25, and police later found evidence that he had been camping in nearby woods.
A police officer captured Gurto in the Franklin Park area around 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 27.
He was extradited back to Ohio on Nov. 9.