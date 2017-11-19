Winds Topple 42-Foot Christmas Tree In Indiana, Pa.

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

INDIANA COUNTY (KDKA) – The holiday season is off to a sad start in Indiana, Pennsylvania after winds toppled the town’s Christmas tree.

Witnesses say wind gusts of more than 40 miles per hour toppled the town’s 42-foot Christmas tree early Sunday morning.

The tree is the centerpiece for the annual “It’s a Wonderful life” festival in downtown Indiana.

The festival had just gotten underway with the kick-off light up night and parade on Friday.

Downtown Indiana, Board officer, Jennifer Rairigh said that if the tree did fall, it fell in the best possible place.

“The tree managed to fall in such a way that no person was hurt, no property was damaged, none of the festival displays were ruined and– even the star– did not hit the ground. Some of the Christmas lights from the tree got caught on a nearby lamp post and it kept the star from damage,” Rairigh told KDKA.

The festival will carry on as planned.

Festival organizers say crews plan to get to work on Monday to set the tree up again.