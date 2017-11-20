Out With The Old: Georgia Dome Imploded

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
ATLANTA (AP) – One of the nation’s largest domed stadiums has been reduced to rubble in downtown Atlanta.
The Georgia Dome was imploded with nearly 5,000 pounds of explosives Monday morning.
The dome was the former home of the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons and also the site of two Super Bowls, 1996 Olympics Games events and NCAA basketball tournaments among other major events.
It’s being replaced by the $1.6 billion Mercedes-Benz Stadium next door.
