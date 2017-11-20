Last-Ditch Efforts To Reach Agreement Fall Short, Ringgold Students Set To Report Back To Class

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MONONGAHELA (KDKA) — There was no movement from either side Monday in a last-ditch effort to end the ongoing teachers’ strike in the Ringgold School District.

The union met with district officials Monday afternoon for several hours, but they could not reach an agreement.

The president of the Education Association tells KDKA that non-binding arbitration will start Tuesday. The state has also ordered teachers back to the classroom so students receive the mandated 180 days of instruction.

“It’s frustrating because we had nine meetings in 39 days. If we would have met more than nine times, we may have got to a point where we could get a contract,” Maria Degnan, the Ringgold Education Association president, said. “But, instead, we had nine meetings in 39 days, so we’re here now, and we’re going into the non-binding arbitration, and we’re going back to school, and really this could be done, and it isn’t, so it’s very frustrating.”

The teachers have been on strike since Oct. 18.

A school board meeting is also going on tonight at the high school.

Officials made plans to increase security, including metal detectors, at the meeting after threats were made to both teachers and administrators.

The teachers said they make less than others in the Pittsburgh area. They also claims some teachers have to take second jobs because of their low pay.

The last contract expired in July and the sides have been negotiating for about a year.