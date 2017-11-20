McConnell, Petteway Spark Robert Morris To 1st Win, 66-59

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Matty McConnell and Malik Petteway scored 13 points each and a Petteway drive sparked a 15-9 closing run as Robert Morris pulled away over the final six minutes to defeat Duquesne 66-59 Sunday night and pick up its first win.
The Colonials (1-3) held a 51-50 lead in a tight game that had seen eight ties and seven lead changes. Koby Thomas missed a layup, but Petteway grabbed the offensive board and scored. He finished with a double-double, adding 14 rebounds. Thomas finished with 10 points and eight boards, while Dachon Burke scored 11 points and hauled down 10 boards.
Rene Castro-Caneddy and Eric Williams Jr. each scored 18 for the Dukes (2-1). Tydus Verhoeven blocked seven shots, out of a team total of 10, tying a Duquesne single-game freshman record established in 1991. Verhoeven scored 12 points and had nine rebounds.
