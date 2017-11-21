DA Drops Charges Against Man In Violent Arrest Outside Of PPG Paints Arena

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – All charges have been dropped against a man who was accused of interfering with an arrest outside of PPG Paints Arena.

Daniel Adelman, 47, attended a Roger Waters concert there in September.

Adelman says he was outside smoking a cigarette when he thought the police needed help with the arrest of David Jones.

According to the criminal complaint, Pittsburgh Police have a different account. They say they identified themselves multiple times as police officers, and were commanding Adelman to stop. Officers say he charged forward and that police were concerned he would hit them or others.

In a brief video posted to Facebook, officers can be seen slamming his head on the concrete and shouting profanity. They also attempted to use a Taser on him multiple times.

Adelman was facing charges of obstruction, resisting arrest and public drunkenness. However, the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office dropped those charges on Tuesday.

“I am very relieved. I am very happy,” said Adelman.

The president of the FOP was upset by the decision to drop the charges because they were not consulted.

“You have the District Attorney, they are the prosecutorial authority. However, you should be speaking with the police officers whose lives and safety were placed at risk that day,” said F.O.P. President Robert Swartzwelder. “You can’t interfere with a police investigation or a police arrest — especially when you have uniformed officers on the scene.”

According to Adelman’s attorney, Phil DiLucente, he suffered concussion-like symptoms, a separated shoulder and required stitches.

Adelman admits he had been drinking when the confrontation occurred.

Meanwhile, one of the five officers involved was assigned to desk duty as the incident was being reviewed by multiple agencies.