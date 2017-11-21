NWS Confirms EF1 Tornado In Western Pennsylvania

MURRYSVILLE (KDKA) – The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado touched down in western Pennsylvania on Saturday.

According to the National Weather Service office in Pittsburgh, the EF1 tornado covered approximately 2.5 miles from Plum to Murrysville.

Officials said the tornado was documented along Saltsburg Road.

Several trees were toppled as winds reached maximum speeds of 90 mph.

This is the second tornado recorded this month. It is also only the seventh tornado recorded in the month of November since 1950.

