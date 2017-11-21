NWS Confirms EF1 Tornado In Western Pennsylvania

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
MURRYSVILLE (KDKA) – The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado touched down in western Pennsylvania on Saturday.
According to the National Weather Service office in Pittsburgh, the EF1 tornado covered approximately 2.5 miles from Plum to Murrysville.
This is the second November tornado this year (EF1 on Nov 5th) for our area, and the 7th since 1950.
Officials said the tornado was documented along Saltsburg Road.
Several trees were toppled as winds reached maximum speeds of 90 mph.
