Tractor-Trailer Crashes In Finley Twp., Spilling 32,000 Pounds Of Chocolate

FINLEY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Clean-up crews have a mess on their hands after a tractor trailer crashed in Washington County this afternoon, spilling thousands of pounds of chocolate.

The crash happened just before 4 p.m. at West Finley and Jake Hill Roads in Finley Township.

According to emergency dispatchers, the truck slid off the road and spilled about 32,000 pounds of chocolate, still in the boxes, onto the roadway.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

However, only one lane of the road is open until crews can clean up the mess.

