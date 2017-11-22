Columbia Gas To Temporarily Disrupt Service In Rostraver Twp.

Columbia Gas, Rostraver Township, Westmoreland County

ROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Columbia Gas says it needs to temporarily disrupt service to about 400 customers to perform some safety checks.

The company says it lost pressure to a natural gas distribution line at the regulator station in Rostraver Township earlier on Wednesday.

Crews will be going door-to-door in neighborhoods near the intersection of Route 51 and Interstate 70.

They have to shut off service to individual homes in order to perform safety checks.

The whole process could take about 12 hours to complete, which means some people could be without gas service on Thanksgiving.

