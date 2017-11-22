Caught On Video: Couple Welcomes Baby Boy In Gas Station Parking Lot

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A local woman has a little something extra to be thankful for this holiday. She just gave birth, but the story about how the baby entered the world is one she’ll never forget.

The ordeal was all captured on camera in the parking lot of a gas station.

In the surveillance video, you can see flashing lights fill the parking lot of the Sunoco gas station on Frankstown Avenue and a woman being wheeled out of a white SUV on a stretcher.

Alexey Arkhipov was working behind the counter inside.

“A man come here and asked me to call 911, and said my [wife] pregnant, baby coming out,” said Arkhipov.

After calling 911, Arkhipov jumped into action. He grabbed some towels and brought them outside.

KDKA’s Amy Wadas: “Have you ever been in this situation before?”

Arkhipov: “I never, never, never, never seen that before.”

Police and EMS crews showed up to the gas station to help deliver the infant around 3 a.m. Wednesday, but when they got to the scene, the baby had already made his entrance into the world.

Ed Gainey, a state representative in the 24th legislative district, which includes Homewood, happened to be at the gas station Wednesday and KDKA told him about the great news.

“It’s not the news I expected to hear, but it’s the news I’m glad to hear about. Something positive, about life being birthed right here in this gas station,” said Rep. Gainey. “A couple days before Thanksgiving, that’s a blessing in itself. Many blessings to the family.”

“It’s beautiful. It’s new life,” added Arkhipov.

The clerk said the new mom had a baby boy. She and her son were taken to Magee-Womens Hospital, and at last check are both are doing well.