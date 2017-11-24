PWSA Shuts Off Water To West Carson Street To Make Repairs

SOUTH SHORE (KDKA) — Some Pennsylvania Water and Sewer Authority customers on the South Shore will be without water for several hours while crews make repairs.

The PWSA said Friday evening that there will be no water service for customers on West Carson Street between the West End Bridge and Fort Pitt Bridge until 2 a.m. Saturday.

Crews are on scene to make repairs to a 16-inch water main.

West Carson Street will be restricted to one lane in each direction while crews make repairs.

Any customer who needs additional information should call PWSA Emergency Dispatch at 412-255-2423.

