Rape Suspect Apprehended While In Possession Of Drugs, Money

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A suspect in a sexual assault has been apprehended while in possession of drugs and money.

On Wednesday, Allegheny County Sheriff’s Deputies say they apprehended a suspect, Jamar Mosby, 44, of McKeesport, whom they had been searching for since November 17th when an arrest warrant was issued.

Police charged Mosby with sexual assault stemming from an incident that occurred on November 11th.

The victim of the alleged incident claims she and Mosby had grabbed a meal when she provided him a place to sleep on the first floor, while she slept on the second floor. The victim claims she awoke to Mosby on top of her performing sexual acts, with her clothes on the floor.

An arrest warrant was issued for the charges of rape, sexual assault and indecent assault.

Deputies say they discovered this week that Mosby was aware he was wanted and had been in hiding. Deputies located Mosby at the Super 8 Motel in Plum Borough on Golden Mile Highway. They confirmed with hotel staff that Mosby was lodging at the hotel with a friend at the hotel, who had reserved the room.

When deputies knocked on the door of the room there was no response but they heard movement on the other side of the door. Deputies forced entry into the room and took Mosby and his friend, Terrance Banks, 49, Hill District, into custody without incident.

While apprehending the suspects, deputies say they smelled the scent of burning marijuana and spotted a digital scale and material consistent with packing illegal drugs. Deputies applied for a search warrant of the room.

The search resulted in deputies seizing $1,035.00, an ounce and a half of crack cocaine, three bricks of suspected heroin labeled “New World,” twelve 100mg Viagra pills, and about 2.5 ounces of marijuana.

Both men were transported to the Allegheny County Jail. They will await arraignment on their charges. Upon arraignment, Mosby will be lodged on his arrest and family division warrants.