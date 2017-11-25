Know The Score: Nov. 24, 2017

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — It doesn’t get any bigger than high school football in Western Pennsylvania.
We’re committed to bringing you the best team coverage in the region.
After the games, you can find all the latest scores right here! Also, check out our Game of the Week here!
PIAA Class 1A
State Quarterfinal
Farrell 36, Ridgway/Johnsonburg 0
Homer-Center 20, Bishop Guilfoyle 14
Steelton-Highspire 41, Williams Valley 6
PIAA Class 2A
Quarterfinal
Southern Columbia 45, Neumann-Goretti 12
PIAA Class 3A
State Quarterfinal
Middletown 35, Scranton Prep 0
PIAA Class 4A
State Quarterfinal
Berks Catholic 45, Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 24
Bethlehem Catholic 33, Selinsgrove 32
Erie Cathedral Prep 42, Thomas Jefferson 17
Imhotep Charter 41, Valley View 0
PIAA Class 5A
State Quarterfinal
Manheim Central 30, Governor Mifflin 29
Unionville 35, Springfield Delco 25
PIAA Class 6A
State Quarterfinal
Coatesville 35, Garnet Valley 28
