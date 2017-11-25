Know The Score: Nov. 24, 2017

Filed Under: High School Football, High School Football Scores, HS Football, Know The Score, WPIAL

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — It doesn’t get any bigger than high school football in Western Pennsylvania.

We’re committed to bringing you the best team coverage in the region.

After the games, you can find all the latest scores right here! Also, check out our Game of the Week here!

SEARCH FOR YOUR TEAM’S SCORE:

PIAA Class 1A

State Quarterfinal

Farrell 36, Ridgway/Johnsonburg 0

Homer-Center 20, Bishop Guilfoyle 14

Steelton-Highspire 41, Williams Valley 6

PIAA Class 2A

Quarterfinal

Southern Columbia 45, Neumann-Goretti 12

PIAA Class 3A

State Quarterfinal

Middletown 35, Scranton Prep 0

PIAA Class 4A

State Quarterfinal

Berks Catholic 45, Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 24

Bethlehem Catholic 33, Selinsgrove 32

Erie Cathedral Prep 42, Thomas Jefferson 17

Imhotep Charter 41, Valley View 0

PIAA Class 5A

State Quarterfinal

Manheim Central 30, Governor Mifflin 29

Unionville 35, Springfield Delco 25

PIAA Class 6A

State Quarterfinal

Coatesville 35, Garnet Valley 28

(TM and © Copyright 2016 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2016 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch