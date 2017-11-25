Man In Critical Condition After Wilkinsburg Shooting

WILKINSBURG (KDKA) — A man is in critical condition after he was shot multiple times in Wilkinsburg on Saturday afternoon.

A shooting was reported in the 1300 block of Wood Street near the intersection of Singer Place around 4:45 p.m.

Police say the victim, a 24-year-old man, was shot multiple times. He ran to the 1300 block of Hay Street and collapsed after the shooting.

He was transported to a local hospital where he was last listed to be in critical condition.

Homicide detectives with the Allegheny County Police Department are investigating.

Anyone who heard or saw anything suspicious in the area at the time of the shooting is asked to call Allegheny County Police at 1-833-255-8477 (1-833-ALL-TIPS). Callers can remain anonymous.

