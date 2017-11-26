Report: New Kensington Police Chief Plans To Resign

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
NEW KENSINGTON (KDKA) — New Kensington Police Chief Jim Klein is reportedly resigning.
New Kensington Mayor Tom Guzzo confirmed the news to the Valley News Dispatch on Sunday night.
Guzzo told the Valley News Dispatch that Klein had decided to resign before Officer Brian Shaw was fatally shot on Nov. 17. Klein discussed his resignation with Guzzo on Nov. 16 and notified officers in the police department on Nov. 17 before the shooting occurred.
The Valley News Dispatch says Klein’s last day as police chief has not yet been determined, and Guzzo said he couldn’t confirm what Klein was planning to do next or who would replace him.
One Comment
Very sad to see this-under the conditions. It is clear to see the Chief was moved by the loss of one of his own. I worked as a Deputy in the deep south for over 24 years, and wish my Sheriff cared about his men 1/10 as much as this Chief. But it IS different, as my Sheriff had 800+ certified Deputy’s to “care for.” (Both Road Deputy’s AND Corrections Deputy’s.) So he can’t know everyone of his charges, like a smaller department-like new Ken.
Chief Klein, good luck in your next endeavor. And Thank You for your support to Officer Shaw & his family. It IS tough to be a LEO in today’s USA.