HERE WE GO! Follow The Action: Packers-Steelers | Marcus Gilbert Suspended | Hall Of Honor Unveiled | Steelers Defense Looking To Do More | Injury Report | Opponent Profile | More Steelers

Report: New Kensington Police Chief Plans To Resign

New Kensington Mayor: Klein Decided To Resign Prior To Fatal Officer Shooting
Filed Under: Jim Klein, Local TV, New Kensington, Officer Brian Shaw, Tom Guzzo

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NEW KENSINGTON (KDKA) — New Kensington Police Chief Jim Klein is reportedly resigning.

New Kensington Mayor Tom Guzzo confirmed the news to the Valley News Dispatch on Sunday night.

Guzzo told the Valley News Dispatch that Klein had decided to resign before Officer Brian Shaw was fatally shot on Nov. 17. Klein discussed his resignation with Guzzo on Nov. 16 and notified officers in the police department on Nov. 17 before the shooting occurred.

The Valley News Dispatch says Klein’s last day as police chief has not yet been determined, and Guzzo said he couldn’t confirm what Klein was planning to do next or who would replace him.

Comments

One Comment

  1. David Colton says:
    November 26, 2017 at 8:24 PM

    Very sad to see this-under the conditions. It is clear to see the Chief was moved by the loss of one of his own. I worked as a Deputy in the deep south for over 24 years, and wish my Sheriff cared about his men 1/10 as much as this Chief. But it IS different, as my Sheriff had 800+ certified Deputy’s to “care for.” (Both Road Deputy’s AND Corrections Deputy’s.) So he can’t know everyone of his charges, like a smaller department-like new Ken.
    Chief Klein, good luck in your next endeavor. And Thank You for your support to Officer Shaw & his family. It IS tough to be a LEO in today’s USA.

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch