Coroner Called After ‘Farming Accident’ In Washington Twp.

Filed Under: Farming Accident, Local TV, Washington Township, Westmoreland County

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — The Westmoreland County coroner was called to Washington Township on Sunday evening after an apparent “farming accident.”

It happened just before 6:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Pine Run Church Road.

Westmoreland County emergency dispatchers say that a man was doing work with a backhoe on private property when there was some kind of “farming accident.”

The coroner was called to the scene, but has not yet arrived.

Further details are not available at this time.

