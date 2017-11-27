Section Of Route 51 Shut Down After Truck Crashes Into Pole

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A section of Route 51 has been shut down after a truck crashed into a utility pole Monday afternoon.

It happened between Edgebrook Avenue and Whited Street near Overbrook.

A box truck crashed into a utility pole, shearing it, and brought wires down onto the road. It’s unclear how fast the truck was traveling.

Dash cam video shows the truck traveling in the right-hand lane when it drifts toward the curb and strikes the utility pole on the front right side of the vehicle.

Witnesses said the driver was complaining of chest pain after the crash and had some bumps and bruises. He was transported to a local hospital.

One northbound lane of Route 51 is closed while crews clear the power lines.

Businesses near the 1600 block of Route 51 were without power for hours due to the crash. Businesses in the area say the damaged utility pole was only about 6 to 8 months old because, about a year ago, another vehicle crashed into a utility pole in the same spot.

