‘Like Christmas Threw Up Everywhere’: Holiday-Themed Pop-Up Bar Returns To Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s back: a popular holiday pop-up bar has returned in Pittsburgh, and it’s about more than just having a good time.

If you believe more is more when it comes to holiday decorating, you’re going to love Miracle on Market.

“I think a lot of people, anywhere in the world, I think they look for something different, and this is definitely different as you can see,” said Wahbi Hussain of Shadyside.

The place adjoins the Oyster House in Market Square, and people seem to be drinking in the festive theme.

“It reminds me of Kaufmann’s maybe twenty years ago, when they sent all the kids into the little section that was all decorated like this,” said Michael McCollum of Brentwood.

Owner Spencer Warren describes it this way: “It’s definitely like Christmas threw up everywhere. We want it to be like a holiday circus.”

Miracle is actually a franchise that started in New York and is now in more than fifty spots worldwide.

Last year, the pop-up was located on Liberty Avenue and was packed with people.

As for the drinks, they have a variety. Cocktails are $12. Shots are $5.

And some of the money raised there goes to help the 412 Food Rescue, which saves food from going to waste and helps people in need.

Last year, the owner says they raised $5,000 for the 412 Food Rescue. This year, they hope to at least double that.

The pop-up will stay open until New Year’s.