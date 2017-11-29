Suspect Taken Into Police Custody After Being Cornered On Rankin Bridge

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
WHITAKER, Pa. (KDKA) — The Rankin Bridge was closed for nearly three hours early Wednesday morning after police cornered a suspect.
Police first attempted to apprehend the unidentified man around 2:30 a.m. He made his way onto the Rankin Bridge where he was seen standing on the edge of the bridge, outside the side railing. He appeared to be threatening to jump down into the Monongahela River.
Just before 5:30 a.m., the man was seen climbing over the railing to walkway. Minutes later, police took him into custody and the Rankin Bridge reopened.
It was not immediately clear why police were pursuing the suspect.