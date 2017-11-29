Suspect Taken Into Police Custody After Being Cornered On Rankin Bridge

Filed Under: Rankin Bridge, Whitaker

Follow KDKA-TVFacebook | Twitter

WHITAKER, Pa. (KDKA) — The Rankin Bridge was closed for nearly three hours early Wednesday morning after police cornered a suspect.

Police first attempted to apprehend the unidentified man around 2:30 a.m. He made his way onto the Rankin Bridge where he was seen standing on the edge of the bridge, outside the side railing. He appeared to be threatening to jump down into the Monongahela River.

rankinbridgesuspect Suspect Taken Into Police Custody After Being Cornered On Rankin Bridge

Credit: KDKA

Just before 5:30 a.m., the man was seen climbing over the railing to walkway. Minutes later, police took him into custody and the Rankin Bridge reopened.

It was not immediately clear why police were pursuing the suspect.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch