Dump Truck Rolls Over, Spills Scrap Metal Into Creek In Baldwin

BALDWIN (KDKA) — A dump truck rolled over on a Baldwin bridge Thursday morning, spilling scrap metal on the side of the road and into a creek.
It happened on a small bridge at the intersection of Streets Run Road and Prospect Road around 9:45 a.m.
The truck was hauling a load of metals when it rolled over onto its right side, spilling hundreds of small pieces of metal onto the side of the road and into the Streets Run creek.
It’s unknown if anyone was injured.
The area is expected to remain closed for some time while crews clean up the metal and remove the truck from the scene.
The cause of the crash is unclear at this time.
