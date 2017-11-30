Dump Truck Rolls Over, Spills Scrap Metal Into Creek In Baldwin

Filed Under: Baldwin, Local TV, Rollover Crash

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

BALDWIN (KDKA) — A dump truck rolled over on a Baldwin bridge Thursday morning, spilling scrap metal on the side of the road and into a creek.

It happened on a small bridge at the intersection of Streets Run Road and Prospect Road around 9:45 a.m.

The truck was hauling a load of metals when it rolled over onto its right side, spilling hundreds of small pieces of metal onto the side of the road and into the Streets Run creek.

baldwin metal truck rollover Dump Truck Rolls Over, Spills Scrap Metal Into Creek In Baldwin

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Tim Lawson)

It’s unknown if anyone was injured.

The area is expected to remain closed for some time while crews clean up the metal and remove the truck from the scene.

The cause of the crash is unclear at this time.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch